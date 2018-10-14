Manasseh Wins Big At WAMECA Awards

On the night when the Multimedia Group picked up four awards at the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) 2018, its head of investigations Manasseh Azure Awuni picked up the most coveted award.

Azure Awuni also picked up the anti-corruption reporter of the year for his expose in the “Robbing the Assemblies” investigative piece which uncovered how contracts signed with sanitation giants Zoomlion and its subsidiaries made the company richer, the assemblies poorer and the environment filthier.

11 Jospong companies were single sourced for a ¢98million fumigation contracts which the assemblies claimed was never in their interest.

It also uncovered how the Assemblies were made to cough up ¢ 320m to fund the Jospong refuse dump contract.

The story made the headlines, divided opinions even within the Ghana Journalists Association as well as the political circle but on the night when the toils of West African journalists were assessed in the year under review, the selfless sacrifice and hardwork of Manasseh Azure Awuni stood tall among his peers.

He took home a $2000 cash prize presented to him by Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of United Nations Office for West Africa, Dr. Ibn Chambass.

Manasseh was not the only smiling journalist from the Multimedia Group on the night.

Seth Kwame Boateng, the man who picked up the overall West Africa Journalist of the year award in the maiden edition, handed over to Manasseh but did not go home empty handed.

He picked up the Best Health Reporting Award for his piece on the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Joy News’ Central Region correspondent Richard Kwadwo Nyarko won the Best Journalist, Telecoms and ICT for his story on the Assin Asamankese school kids who were taught ICT with stones for a mouse.

The story went viral on social media, got the attention of philanthropists most of whom donated computers for the school.

The three Multimedia journalists were part of the gang of five nominated for honours in this year’s WAMECA. The two others were Daryl Kwawu and Justice Baidoo.