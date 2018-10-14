Krobo-Odumase Accident Kills Students And Teacher

One person, a teacher has been confirmed dead in an accident at Odumase Krobo, Saturday morning.

The teacher Kwame Kyei, 40, was on a bus with some 56 students of Mangoase Senior High when the accident occurred.

The students were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The students and their teacher were heading to Manya Krobo Senior High when the accident occurred.

The school bus with registration no GV 1953-14 is said to have somersaulted and landed in a deep valley after the driver had failed a brake when he was navigating a curve on a hill.

“All the students including the suspect driver and the teacher sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Atua government and the St. Martin de Porres hospitals for medical attention except the teacher was pronounced dead on arrival at the Atua government hospital,” a statement by the police said.

The body of the deceased teacher has since been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police have been to the scene to tow the accident vehicle to the station.