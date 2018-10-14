Girl-Child Education Empowerment Takes Shape In Ajumako

Girl-child clubs on Thursday embarked on a massive float through the principal streets of Ajumako amidst pledges of commitments to their education.

The objective of the march organised by the Ajumako- Enyan-Essiam (AEE) District Girl Child Unit of the Ghana Education- Service was to drum home the need to protect and educate the girl-child.

It also sought to build their self-esteem, knowledge and skills to reduce the high school dropouts among young girls in the area to propel them to the next level in life.

The girls held placards with inscriptions such as 'educate girls at the right age', 'girls education is important', 'send your girl-child to school, 'stop girl-child marriage and support them in school'.

The programme was in commemoration of the District's "Girls' Education Week" as part of activities to mark the International Day of the girl-child, on the theme: "Reducing the high rate of teenage pregnancies; the role of stakeholders".

Addressing the students after the float, Mr Daniel Cabbold, the AEE District Director of Education called on students to stop wasting their time on social media and take their lessons seriously to prepare them a better future.

Some time to come you are going to become Presidents, doctors and important personalities in the society so don't waste your time on less important things rather than your books.'

He appealed to parents not to renege on their responsibility to provide the needs of their children, particularly, girls by working hard to support them to prevent them from falling prey to unscrupulous men.

Madam Gifty Nordzi, District Girl-Child Education Coordinator, urged the girls to study hard and exhibit the virtues of a virtuous girl to enable them to grow to become responsible adults and stated that statistics from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said more than 500 young girls were impregnated in the district annually.

In that regard, she re-affirmed their commitment to upscale regular community engagements, adolescent reproductive health camps, girls' camps among others and pledged her office's unalloyed support and commitments to eradicate the menace of teenage pregnancies.