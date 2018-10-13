Bill Gates Thinks Too Many African Calls For Population Control

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, are the only two world leaders brave enough to accuse Bill Gates of spreading Ebola in Congo

When people feel uncomfortable over their clandestine crimes they commit, after a long silence, they would like their voice to be heard. It is obvious that Bill Gates is now overwhelmed with the accusation of playing a role in the spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Now it has appeared in the American media that Bill Gates ‘Thinks There are Too Many Africans, Calls for Population Control.’ The question is: Which among African leaders or Africans from which country are calling Bill Gates to control the growth of population in Africa?

Among the top priorities of the global community and the first of the United Nations’ seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is to eliminate global poverty. However, according to Bill Gates, there are barriers ahead reducing poverty because of too many people, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

The report revealed that some world leaders, including French President, Emmanuel Macron, are worried about the rapid growth of population in Africa.

At the UN’s General Assembly, Macron reiterated that Africa’s high birth rate is not chosen fertility,” but reflects on the lack of education. “I always say: ‘Present me the woman who decided, being perfectly educated, to have seven, eight or nine children,” said Macron to support his claim that overpopulation issue in Africa is due to the lack of education.

The report further stresses that the extremely poor in the world could be hampered by population growth in Africa. Moreover, the report charges that because of the increased African population. Giving an example that the number of extreme poor could begin to rise given that more than 40 percent of the worlds extremely poor live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Nigeria.

This confirms the genuine truth behind many of our (Scientist Johan Van Dongen, Dr. Wolff Geisler and I) articles that Bill Gates and the US government are responsible for the current spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For many years, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been able to convince some world leaders, especially in Third World Countries that they are capable to educate Africa on family planning, alongside with agriculture and good health.

But it’s a big mistake to trust Bill Gates in Africa or any Third World Country, as he secretly used Africans as Guinea pigs in testing new drugs manufactured from pharmaceutical companies in America, and also financed depopulation by biological weapons such as Ebola in Congo.

Because the US government often accuse Russia of using chemical weapons, angry Vladimir Putin, quickly exposed Bill Gates role in spreading Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reference: https://kichuu.com/bill-gates-accused-starting-ebola/

I think we have written enough. We don’t need to convince African leaders, or I don't need to convince intelligent Ghanaians about the obscure 'good' plans Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has for Africa. It is their choice to accept or reject them in Africa.

Africans are too intelligent to learn family planning at school, instead of trusting and allowing Bill Gates into their countries to inject them with dangerous vaccines to reduce childbirth or test drugs resulting in dangerous unfamiliar diseases in the continent.