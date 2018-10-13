Central Gonja NDC Blasts NPP Over Abandoned Projects

The National Democratic Congress Constituency Secretary for the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency Iddi Latif has taken a swipe at the Nana Addo administration for what he described as neglect of the people of Central Gonja.

He said several projects started by the NDC has been abandoned depriving the people of the needed development.

A statement he issued said work on the Jiramorpe, Kusawugu, Jukuku, Chama, Tuluwe and Adape road had stalled a situation which is of great worry to the residents.

He said foodstuff had been left to rot because farmers were unable to cart their farm produce to the market to sell and subsequently fend for their families.

Mr. Latif also cited the Yala, Kpalagase chokosipe road which he said had been abandoned too.

Another road he said was under construction and had stalled was the Domeabra, Mankpang, Butei, Mpaha, kigbirpe road among other projects he mentioned.

He said the Nana Addo and Bawumia government had clearly shown it is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians and must be shown the exit gate.

He claimed they had failed woefully to practice what they preached in opposition bringing unprecedented economic hardship on the people of Ghana.

Mr. Latif questioned what had happened to the one District one factory promise, the one district one warehouse, the $1m per constituency every year among other promises made while they were in opposition.

He accused the NPP government of mismanagement and a government of failed promises.

He said the only party that cares for the people was the NDC and called for the return of the party. Mr. Latif mentioned the Fufulso health centre, Sankpala health center ,Jukuku CHIPS compound ,Kpasara CHIPS compound, Wambong CHIPS compound as some of the projects done under the NDC.

He also named a Three unit classroom block with a teachers bungalow at Yapei Amanfo JHS, An Ultra modern Six unit classroom block at Yapei Presby primary A, Three unit class room block English and Arabic primary school - Yapei, a three unit classroom block Yapei-Yipala, six unit classroom block - Nyantan, Six classroom block - Tosinaape, Six unit classroom - Tamanklan, Six unit classroom block at Jaankura as projects done under the Mahama administration.

Mr Latif also declared his support for candidate John Mahama and called on all delegates to support his bid.