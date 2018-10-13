GRA, Others Dragged To Court Over New Cargo Tracking Policy

Tema Port

A Freight forwarder has filed a case in court seeking an injunction on Ghana Revenue Authority from implementing the new Cargo tracking Network (CTN) systems.

The plaintiff John Kwame Adu Jack is asking the court to also declare that the policy is illegal, unconstitutional and in breach of the provisions of the trade facilitation agreement.

The writ, brought against the GRA, the Commissioner General as well as CTN Ghana, the company tasked to implement the policy, is in reaction to the implementation of a new Cargo Tracking Note which will help in monitoring and collecting taxes for imported products.

The policy requires that importers obtain a CTN number for shipments into Ghana.

In the statement of claim by the plaintiff, Adu Jack said the Bill of Laden is also required to be covered by a valid CTN number and shipping lines.

The implication of these is an increase in import duties, he suggested in the writ.

“Accessing the platform for business comes with tariffs or fees as per the advertisement on the home page of the defendants and failure to comply is an offence which may come with penalties and fines,” the writ said.

The plaintiff also wants the court to award cost and legal fees against the respondents.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com