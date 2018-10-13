The Clock is Ticking

The biggest task ahead of the National Democratic Congress as a party after it lost the heavily humiliated 2016 presidential election is rapidly approaching.

Who leads the NDC?

Dr. Ekow Spio –Gabrah, Professor Joshua Alabi, Sylester Mensah, Hon. Alban Bagbin,John Mahama, all are transcending the length and breadth of the country ,from Hammile to Aflao appealing to party faithful delegates to vote for them.

When the delegates decide the losers should swallow the humble pearl and rally behind the victor for victory.

The descending delegates are watching and listening to every aspirant campaign messages keenly and with rap ears. I don’t want to be a prophet of doom of our time.

Silent are the majority of delegates who will vote against those aspirants who are engaging in politics of insults, vilifications and defamatory of character. This is just an internal democratic mechanism the party is going through. The NDC party is a beckon if not a symbol of democracy in party politucs in Ghana.

The popular cry in Bole is not about John Mahama, the loudest call in Nadowli-Kaleo is not for Alban Bagbin, the voiceless crying in the Greater Accra region is not for Prof. Joshua Alabi, tenants and taxis derivers struggling in Kumasi is not the matter of Kojo Bonsu, panic withdrawals at some banks is not caused by Sylesver Mensah in the Greater Accra, the teeming unemployed university graduates in the Volta region is never caused by Dr. Spio-Gabrah

The Consistent soaring of fuel prices is not the matter of General Aseidu and Koku , Joshua Akamba and CO are not the cause of the congestions and infestation of bed bucks at the senior high schools, eeehhh, hmmmm, the galloping inflation figures is not the management of Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi and Hon. Fred Agbenor.

The hardship in Ghana is the trickling down effects of the ineffective and super incompetent managements of the 110 ministers led by H.E Nana and vice president Dr. Bawumia.

Ghanaians are eager to see a government that will be truthful to the plight of the citizens.

It is not individual names that will bring back smiles and hopes on the faces of the Ghanaian people but formidable team players.

Vote wisely; vote wisely .I am for team players, I am for team players.