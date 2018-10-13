Effutu MP Launches Scholarship Fund For Teachers

The Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alex Afenyo Markin, has set up a scholarship fund worth GHS 50,000 to assist teachers in the constituency pursuing higher education while in practice.

According to the Effutu legislator, the scholarship program would take care of teachers who are members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), although other teachers can also access the fund.

He said the managers of the scholarship scheme will ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds to qualified persons who genuinely need to benefit from it.

Afenyo Markin at a separate event at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral Church at Winneba on Friday, donated one hundred (100) laptop computers to some teachers in the Effutu municipality.

He said the gesture was to aid their work.

While promising to build a computer laboratory for the teachers, he noted that the sacrifices the teachers were making required that they get more than they were currently benefiting from.

He said three schools will soon benefit from a set of laptops he would be donating to schools across the municipality.

Afenyo Markin further encouraged the teachers to give out their best following his intervention, adding that he was optimistic they will perform better.