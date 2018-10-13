Be measured in your public utterances - NDC to Ashanti Regional Minister

NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu has advised the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah to be guided by his public utterances.

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah allegedly made an ethnocentric comment against Northerners in the said audio in reaction to the opposition NDC’s Joshua Akamba engagement with students of the Tempane Senior High School over the Free SHS Programme.

But in a statement, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah denied ever making such malicious and tribal comments.

“First, I wish to state emphatically that the voice is never mine, and again, I have never been on any platform whatsoever with that name mentioned in the audio.

“There is no semblance of this voice and that of mine. I see this as a lazy job from desperate political opponents who are bent on soiling my reputation. I see this as a clear handy work of my detractors who are just not happy with me and my stern resolve to fight corruption in the region.

“Those who have known me and those who have come close to me even in these short time I assumed office as the Regional Minister for Ashanti, can attest to it that I hate tribal politics as well as anything that can threaten the foundation of peace on this country. Let me also state categorically that this will not in anyway slow me down or bruise my resolve to lead this region and make it a better place.”

In a statement signed by the NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary and copied to the media

According to him, the audio does not only seek to denigrate people of Northern descent, but serves as a dangerous premise that could destabilize our national cohesion that fosters development in a tribally diverse Ghana.

He, therefore called on all Ghanaians to the content in the said audio making round on social media

"Such comments should have no space in our political dispensation and ought to be condemned widely", he urged.

He emphasized "It would be refreshing if our colleagues from the NPP denounce this unfortunate development to serve as our collective resolve to build a healthy nation with respect for all".

Moreover, the National Security has pledged the general public to investigate the origination and circulation of the said audio purported to be the voice of the Ashanti Regional Minister making disparaging remarks about Northerners.

Below is the full statement

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT,

KUMASI

WE ARE APPALLED BY DEROGATORY AND DIVISIVE AUDIO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Our attention has been drawn to a despicable audio circulating on social media purported to have been made by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah. We are appalled by the content of the audio and condemn same unequivocally.

The audio does not only seek to denigrate people of Northern descent, but serves as a dangerous premise that could destabilize our national cohesion that fosters development in a tribally diverse Ghana.

Such comments should have no space in our political dispensation and ought to be condemned widely.

We have taken note of the Ashanti Regional Minister's denial of the voice, but admonish him to be measured in his public utterances. It was convenient to attribute such regrettable coments to him knowing his unbridled penchant for reckless pronouncements.

We urge victims of these unfair remarks to take comfort in a home with absolute respect for egalitarianism. We believe the dignity of every Ghanaian regardless of ethnicity, religion and gender should be preserved at all times.

It would be refreshing if our colleagues from the NPP denounce this unfortunate development to serve as our collective resolve to build a healthy nation with respect for all.

We hope, we would together focus on the beauty and strength in our diversity, than exploit its fragile foundations for partisan gains.

Signed!

Kwame Zu

NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary

Source: Daniel Kaku