Nursing Training Allowance Replaced With Students Loan

The nursing students allowance has been replaced with students loan, Pulse.com.gh has sighed documents suggesting so.

The document is an admission letter of the Damango Nurses and Health Assistant's Training College in the Northern Region.

The admission letter, dated 24 August, 2018, states in part that the admitted student will not be on an allowance.

"You may request for a loan as you will not be allowance. The process will be explained to you on arrival at the College," the letter signed by the College principal said.

When did this happen

The letter did not state when the allowance was replaced with students loan.

The Ghana Health Service, which supervises nursing and midwifery colleges in the country, has not spoken on the matter.

The letter emerges two days after government announced that it has released GHC38 million for the payment of allowances in arrears to the nursing students.

Why is it a big deal?

The John Mahama administration cancelled the allowance drawing protest from the nursing students.

Then candidate Nana AKufo-Addo promised to restore it when he is elected president.

He kept his promise and restored the allowance effective September 2017 to the joy of the trainee nurses who had complained about the hardships they faced without those funds.

Are people calling on government to scrap the allowance?

Educationist Professor Stephen Adei has asked the Akufo-Addo administration to stop paying trainee teachers and nurses allowances.

He said the monies used to pay those allowances can be invested in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

'It is time to put the required emphasis on TVET because of its critical role in national development. By technical and vocational education and training we are talking about aspects of learning directed towards the acquisition of knowledge, competencies and know-how to undertake trades and occupations that require practical and applied skills as well as applied scientific knowledge as opposed to general arts or even basic science education', he said.