Over 80 Million Nigerian Voters Registered For Next Year General Elections

More than 80 million voters have been registered to participate in next year's general elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission said on Thursday.

In a statement, INEC chief Mahmood Yakubu said the figure was made up of 67 million earlier registered voters and 14 million freshly registered voters.

Yakubu said the electoral body had designated a total of 120,000 polling units for the elections across the country.

A total of 91 political parties have been registered for the elections.

The 2019 polls will be the sixth quadrennial election to be held in Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country, with a population of 198 million, according to the National Population Commission.

In the general elections of 2015, about 67.4 million voters were registered but only 30.2 million people participated in the exercise.

The general elections will be held in February 2019.