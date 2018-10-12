New Sultan Drinks Hit Ghana

Ekor Odel, a Ghanaian-owned import and export company, has introduced a new range of soft drinks.

The beverage known as Black Seed Sultan Drinks, which were manufactured in Austria, come in four different unique flavors with superior natural taste.

At a media engagement in Accra, the company unveiled the latest non-alcoholic beverage to give more preference and satisfy the changing taste of sophisticated Ghanaian consumers.

The Sultan Power has black seed, ginseng, royal jelly and natural caffeine with a taste of ginger, mint and lemon. Sultan Cola is made with natural cola flavors and zero artificial content. It has no preservatives .

The Sultan Ice Tea has an extraordinary composition of black seed, green tea jasmine, ginseng , honey, natural flavors and stevia . Sultan Orange has a delightful combination of orange , mandarin and tumeric.

Speaking at a launch, the CEO of the company, Hakeem Ellis, said that the introduction of Sultan drinks in Ghana is meant to make a difference in the lives of consumers.

“We are not here because we want to make money, but because we care about rhe health of people.”

He noted that the company is passionate about changing people’s lifestyles by improving health through beverages and providing healthier and refreshing options for consumers .

He noted that for the past 21 years, he has been working in the American health sector and it has been his long term dream to transfer his skills and make a positive impact in Ghana.

“In the last 13 years I have worked in the health sector in the United State, specifically in anesthesia, and I have seen the negative impact the drinks we consume have on the health of consumers and the amount of unhealthy calories they consume without knowing it.” said Hakeem.

This inspired him to do research into drinks that have natural ingredients and still remain palatable to provide a refreshing alternative to what we have on the market.

He therefore advised consumers to always be mindful of what they put into their body in order to improve their health.

