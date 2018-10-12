Germany Pledges €85m For Ghana

Germany has vowed to support Ghana with 85 million Euros in 2019/20.

News about the facility, which is targeted at facilitating economic development, agriculture and good governance in Ghana, broke at the just ended 2018 Ghana-Germany bilateral negotiations in Berlin.

Commenting on the bilateral agreement Christoff Retzlaff, German Ambassador to Ghana, said: “It's not about give and take. It's a partnership between friends. We are not asking for compensation. It's grants and highly concessional loans.”

Mr Retzlaff further explained: “Our support is aimed at realizing Ghana Beyond Aid; it's a long road.”

The Ghana Germany negotiations for 2019-2021 started on 9th October, 2018 in Germany.

According to Dr Stefan Oswald, German DG Africa: “We are ready to not only continue but to substantially strengthen our reform and investment partnership for coming years.”

Present at the meeting were Christoff Retzlaff, German government officials and Ghanaian officials such as Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Finance Minister.