Kumasi: Contractor Stops Outbreak Of Diseases

Plans are far advanced for the construction of a modern toilet facility and other important projects at the famous 'Boolaho,' a commercial area which is very close to the Kumasi Central Market.

Nat Uprising Company Limited, one of the top private companies in the Ashanti Region, headed by Nathaniel Amankwa Cudjoe, is to execute the project to help beautify Boolaho.

As part of the project, the contractor would put up commercial stores and a modern shed with ultramodern toilet facility to accommodate traders.

Already, residents of Kumasi have hailed the move, especially the construction of the modern toilet facility which would go a long way to help prevent possible outbreak of diseases among traders that operate in the area.

One of such people is the Presiding Member (PM) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Abraham Boadi, affectionately called 'Opooman,' who is also the Assemblyman for Ahodwo.

Mr. Boadi, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, stated that the upcoming project at Boolaho would immensely benefit Kumasi, and for that matter, the Ashanti Region.

“I am particularly delighted about the toilet project since it will help prevent the outbreak of disease among our mothers that used to operate in those unhealthy conditions, so KMA supports the project fully.

“My brother, because there were no toilet facilities at Boolaho, the poor traders are forced to attend to the call of nature in black polythene bags, which we all know could cause the outbreak of diseases.”

Opooman said the contractor would relocate the traders at Boolaho to a proper place before the project commences, adding that the traders would return to occupy the sheds after the project.

According to him, aside from helping to improve sanitary conditions at Boolaho, the project would also help beautify Kumasi and enhance business activities, thereby creating wealth for the millions of people in the city.

Opooman also said KMA had formed a 13-member committee, which comprises the affected traders, corn millers, contractor, KMA Complaints Committee and some Asante chiefs in Kumasi.

The members of the committee, who would officially meet the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, on Friday morning, had been tasked to promote the interests of the contractor, traders and all stakeholders.

Opooman said the hullabaloo that greeted the positive project due to lack of communication between the traders and contractor, had been peacefully addressed, saying “traders have been assured that they would occupy the sheds after the completion of the project.”

He said the contractor has the support of KMA, Manhyia Palace and all other major stakeholders, stressing that the project would help improve the health of residents of Kumasi.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi