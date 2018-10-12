McDan CEO Urges Ghanaians To Help Free SHS Succeed

CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has called on Ghanaians to collaborate with Government in the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

McDan, as he is popularly known, said: “if America and Europe are educating their people for free, what business have we to play politics with free SHS?”

Dr McKorley urged Ghanaians to be optimistic in their approach to the implementation of the free SHS programme.

Dr McKorley made the comments when he spoke to a section of the media at the recent CIMG Awards where he was crowned Marketing Man of the Year. 2017 .

He said Ghanaians must rally behind President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government in the implementation of the free SHS policy.

“If you don’t start from somewhere, how can you know the challenges?” he quizzed.

He commended the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service for outlining strategies for coping with the challenges facing the free SHS implementation.

He, however, challenged parents not to hide behind the free SHS to shirk their commitments towards their children’s education.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN