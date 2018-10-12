FLOOD ALERT: NADMO Cautions Weija And Kokrobite Residents

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has cautioned residents within the Ga South Municipality to take precautions and possibly relocate with a flooding situation likely to be recorded. Communities with high possibility of experiencing the floods include Weija, Bortianor and Kokrobite.

According to NADMO, they are issuing this flood alert because there has been a significant rise in the water level in the Weija Dam. Hence the need to take precautionary measures to ensure any sort of disaster is avoided.

The say the water in the dam is rising at an alarming levels. They have been forced to take open the dam to spill the excess water to prevent it from collapsing.

The Ghana Water Company Limited begun spilling excess water this week but NADMO director of floods, Evans Anarkwa in an interview with Class FM disclosed that more torrential rains are being recorded particularly in the Eastern Region and authorities would be required to spill more water from the Weija dam. He also emphasized that residents around the Weija dam downstream to immediate relocate to higher grounds which for their own safety.

“It is alarming and therefore we are advising people especially around Kokrobite and its surroundings to be careful because we don’t know what will happen. It is even strange that in October, we are experiencing serious rains and others, so, that is why we are trying to advise people to be mindful of the floods in the area”, NADMO Director of Floods cautioned.

He continued “Because of the climate change, the [water levels] in the dam is on and off. This is the first time I’ve seen the dam level rise this much. The maximum level is 48 but as at yesterday, it was 48 and its on and off. The source of the dam is from the Eastern region, so therefore, we are cautioning the people at the various areas like Bortianor, Kokrobite and we are advising them to relocate to other places so that we don’t incur any future casualties.

With the weather giving indication of heavy rainfalls nowadays, NADMO advice that this flood alert be taken seriously for the safety and wellbeing of everybody.