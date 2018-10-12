Last week’s Photo of the Week compelled the police to publish their choice of photo if they were with us in the news room so this week is from them their cho...
Trending: Ghana Police Match Up To American Force
Last week’s Photo of the Week compelled the police to publish their choice of photo if they were with us in the news room so this week is from them their choice is welcomed .
On the visit of US First Lady Melania Trump, Ghana Police also showed what stuff its made off when its officers met their American counterparts.
Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh | [email protected]