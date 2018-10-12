modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
43 minutes ago | General News

Trending: Ghana Police Match Up To American Force

MyJoyOnline
Trending: Ghana Police Match Up To American Force

Last week’s Photo of the Week compelled the police to publish their choice of photo if they were with us in the news room so this week is from them their choice is welcomed .

On the visit of US First Lady Melania Trump, Ghana Police also showed what stuff its made off when its officers met their American counterparts.

10122018100638 8cs1wjivup 7601575224091 1558520859728

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh | [email protected]

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Your problem is not that you don't have money, your problem is that you don't have ideas

By: Philip Kpentey quot-img-1
body-container-line