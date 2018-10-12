NPP GAZA Group Accuses Gov’t Of Neglect

GAZA, a group belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the current government which is their own party of neglecting them despite all the work they put in to ensure they were victorious in the 2016 general elections.

The angry pro-NPP group say the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa and the regional party executives have failed them completely since the party assumed office. They argue that they were promised jobs in prior to the 2016 elections and up to now they have not been offered any kind of job.

Speaking to Class FM on the issue, Chairman of GAZA, Seidu Adamu told disclosed that they played a major role in protecting ballot boxes and patrolling the Ghana-Togo border to ensure that non-Ghanaians were prevented from taking part in the polls. Something they had to do to help the NPP in its bid to take back power from the NDC last two years.

“I’m disappointed because they are not keeping their promises to us, nothing like that is reflecting and you know how they are going to tag you if you are an NPP member in the Volta Region. So, if after doing all the shouting and dirty work and till now, we [GAZA] have not got anything, imagine how we are going to be a laughing stock in town… Our leaders in the Volta Region are not helping us and I want the president to know that things are not well here,” Seidu lamented.

The group has subsequently declared that the party is destined to lose the 2020 general elections if they continue to neglect the people who worked from the grass roots to ensure they won the election.

The leadership of the NPP in the Ho Central Constituency of the Volta Region has however denied neglecting the party’s grassroots activists as being alleged by the aggrieved GAZA group.

Addressing the accusations, the NPP’s Ho Central Constituency Secretary, Bright Doe, accused Mr. Seidu Adamu of being on a lone mission to court disaffection for the party.

“There are members, as I said, in GAZA who are NPP,” he admitted, adding: “We spoke to Seidu Adamu that he has not written any official letter to the party so far as your problems are concerned, and he said that we should know the problems he is having as an individual. So, you see that it has to do with an individual interest rather than the group interest. So, if he is having problems, it is better he approaches the constituency executives rather than going public”.