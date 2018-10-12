How Homes Portray What We Are

An environmental cleaning in Accra, photo credit: Ghanaian media

Very often psychologists and psychiatrists have traced the cause of our present day ailments to homes. 'Home sweet home' they say but at times dirty environments have made our present day abode 'Home miserable home.'

Homes have straightforward stories to tell. The set up of our home immediately conveys the message to a visitor the nature and character of those dwelling there and the sort of training or life being acquired from it. Truly, the life and character of a person can easily be determined from the home he or she was raised.

It's often said never judge a man by his appearance but his inner heart that could reveal who he is. Again never judge a woman by her beauty or the dress she wears but examining of her character would show who she really is.

It is very common and part of our everyday life to see beautiful ladies and gentlemen in town and at the offices. The perfume they wear add a program to their personalities with sweet charm but let by chance some of these glamorous workers invite you to their homes, you will not like to go to the house again.

The refusal of the person not to visit the home of the friend for the second time doesn't mean he or she hates the friend, but the filth which he wasn't expecting to see in the house might have put him off to respond to the second invitation.

In our daily lives, many things happen without knowing the cause. If you take a wider view of things you could discover that dating and friendships seem to be disappointments.

Many are hurt or recovering from love affair disasters. Why must my dates end in this way? This is one of the questions that usually follow.

Many times it may be differences of opinions, careers, and misunderstandings but at times it may turn out to be that the partners don't like something about each other, especially about his or her home.

This is where the importance of ideal home and cleanliness come in. The ideal home has brought comfort, happiness, and understanding to many people who face unfavourable conditions outside their homes.

An ideal home doesn't mean luxury but a simple comfortable and airy home free from filth. How can this be achieved? Cleaning our environments don’t only make our country beautiful but also promotes good health, since it reduces breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Dusting off films of dirt and vacuuming weekly make our old furniture and environments look brighter always. A clean environment can be created by cleaning bushes, working, cutting and trimming the gardens.

Some of these tasks can save you a lot of money, instead of changing that expensive furniture you think it’s too old or visiting the hospital many times because of malaria.