Kloyosikplemi Festival Likely To Be Put On Hold After Chieftaincy Dispute
The Eastern Regional Police Command says it will seek a Court injunction on the installation of a new chief in the troubled town of Yilo Krobo.
Clashes erupted in the town between two families over the right to enstool a new chief.
Nene Azaa, who was the chief of the town, passed on and was buried two weeks ago.
But the two royal families have clashed over who installs the next chief.
Both royal gates have separately launched the community's festival, Kloyosikplemi.
The Eastern Regional Police Operations Director, DSP Kartey Otumi on Eyewitness News said will go to court to stop the ceremony.
According to DSP Otumi, they envision more confusion at the festival hence their decision to resort to court.
DSP Kartey Otumi said they did everything possible to avert the clash when they had information of the double launch of the festival.
Kloyosikplem festival is celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Yilo Krobo (Somanya) in the Eastern region. The festival is celebrated in November every year.