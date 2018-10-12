More Efforts Required To End Child Marriages

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to help put a stop to child marriage, and reduce high dropout rates for girls as the world marks International Day of the Girl on October 11.

She said there was also the need to work together to end sexual and all other forms of violence against girls.

'Today is International Day of the Girl! Today, we can all commit to support girls to dream big and secure a better future. We can enable girls to go to school and stay the course. Education is the foundation of our development' a statement issued from the Office of the First Lady said.

'My Foundation, The Rebecca Foundation is working with relevant stakeholders to promote girls education in Ghana.

'In partnership with all of you, we can help and inspire girls to achieve their dreams by doing away with any practice that limits their potential', Mrs Akufo-Addo said in the statement.