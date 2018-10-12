Agriculture: GLOWA To Empower 800 Women

The Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) a non-governmental organization has started engaging about 800 rural women in the Adaklu District to empower them in sustainable Agriculture.

Mr Abdul Hakim Issaka, Project Coordinator, GLOWA, said the five-year project was to create employment opportunities for women in rural communities, reduce poverty and enhance livelihoods.

Speaking at a day's training workshop for the women in livestock rearing and compost making, he said sustainable Agriculture has become very important in producing long-term crops and livestock while having minimal effects on the environment.

Mr Issaka said the women were being assisted to practice climate resilient sustainable Agriculture, an improved way of farming, to help mitigate effects of climate change.

He said with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Action Aid Ghana, they hope to economically empower 6000 women in five regions from eight districts by the end of 2020.

Mr Godson Davor, Veterinary Officer, Adaklu District, advised the women to practice good management system and opt for a semi-intensive system when rearing animals.

He said through that system, they could easily collect manure from the livestock to be used on their farms as organic manure, which would also help protect the environment.

Mr Davor cautioned them against livestock grazing on bushes that had been sprayed with chemicals and asked them to develop good rapport with the veterinary office to keep their livestock healthy.

Madam Elizabeth Boamah Wormenor, Officer, Women in Agriculture Development (WIAD), said unpaid care work had made it difficult for women to be economically empowered.

She said since Agriculture was the main source of income for rural women, they were advocating for a reduction in hours spent daily in unpaid care work to allow for the women to tend to economically viable enterprises.