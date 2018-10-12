Freda Prempeh Presents Uniforms To 200 CPA In Tano North

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy of Minister of Works and Housing on Monday, presented specially designed uniforms to 200 Community Protection Assistants (CPA) in the Tano North Municipality of Brong-Ahafo, engaged under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

She said so far the YEA has engaged more than 2,600 youth in the municipality under the various modules of the programme.

Mrs Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency, added that the Agency would soon introduce youth in prisons, youth in sports and youth in mines modules and many of the teeming employed youth would be engaged.

At a short ceremony at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the MP said government is determined to create more jobs for the youth to enhance their socio-economic livelihood, and advised those who have not registered with the YEA, to do so for their own good.

Mrs Prempeh expressed regret about the destruction of the Bosomkese and other forest reserves in the area, due to illegal logging and uncontrolled chainsaw operations and appealed to the forest fringe communities to be a watchdog and help arrest the situation.

The MP said 550 youth in the area have been engaged as forest guards and tasked them to intensify patrols and protect the forest reserves.

Mr Michael Osei Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the YEA, reminded the CPAs that it is their responsibility to support the police in crime combat.

He said the Agency would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, and advised them to work according to instructions.

Mr Boateng said they had no power to arrest, but rather inform the police about people with questionable characters and trouble makers in the communities.

The YEA Director cautioned the CPAs against alcoholism, saying offending personnel would be dismissed.