Merck Foundation To Hold Conference

Hohoe, Oct 11, GNA - Merck Foundation, the humanitarian entity of Merck Germany is to hold its fifth edition "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" conference in Dakar, under the distinguished patronage of President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The First Lady of Senegal, Mrs Marieme Faye Sall, who is expected to deliver the keynote speech, will host 14 other First Ladies including Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs Neo Jane Masisi of Botswana.

Some 20 Ministers of health and more than 500 African and Asian healthcare providers are expected to benefit from educational and social intervention sessions on October 30-31.

Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Foundation said "Merck Foundation is proud to welcome the distinguished guest of honours and keynote speakers, the First Ladies of 14 African countries....Together we will work on strong strategies to build healthcare capacity and provide the necessary training to establish strong platforms of experts in diabetes, hypertension, cancer and infertility care in collaboration with partner countries and ministries of health."

"During the conference, Merck Foundation will also celebrate two important events, the 350th anniversary of the Foundation, the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company, established in 1668 as well as the first anniversary of Merck Foundation," Dr Kelej said.

She said two high level Ministerial panels on "Building Fertility-care Capacity and Breaking the Fertility Stigma in Africa and Asia" and "The Role of Merck Foundation together with Governments to improve access to equitable healthcare Solutions in Africa," will discuss myriads of issues affecting fertility.

Dr Kelej, said experts from industry, academia, international NGOs, policymakers and research institutes are expected to address the gathering.