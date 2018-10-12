Adenta Catholic Knights, Marshall Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Council 94 and Court 90 of the Nobel Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, have celebrated their 10th anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the St. John, The Evangelist Catholic Church at Adenta.

The celebration which was on the theme: 'A decade of Marshall Action in Adenta; Strengthening our faith and inspiring our community, was used to raise funds for the construction of a temple to serve as a meeting venue of other social activities.

Reverend Father Emmanuel Adjine, in a sermon, urged leaders of the group to use their positions to transform the lives of members and others in their societies.

'Church leadership is not about positions but the ability to transform the lives of the people you are leading for the good of the church and the community'.

He said for Christians to receive the spirit of God, it behoved on them to live righteous lives worthy of emulation of Jesus Christ.

Father Adjine expressed worry over the envy and jealousy of Christians that was fast gaining its roots in churches where the rich and the poor do not match in terms of positions.

He urged Christians to be content with what they have instead of amassing wealth through a foul means.

Father Adjine said mankind was created in the image of God with a special gift of the Holy Spirit and was necessary that such gift of talents were used to better the lives of others.

He said the acquisition of material wealth such cars, houses and other worldly possessions does not make one superior over others, adding that 'even with all the material wealth one acquired, you must respect others and their opinions.'

Paul Cletus Akpanya, the Grand Knight of the Marshallans, said the group was formed on the lines of the Knights of Columbus of the United States of America.

He said the first council was blessed at Sekondi on November 18, 1926, and several years later the Ladies wing was formed, following the merger of three Catholic associations based in Ghana and Togo.

Mr Akpanya tasked members to contribute generously towards the construction of the temple to enable the group have a meeting place on its own at Amanfrom.

He commended the founding fathers of the Grand Knight of the Marshallans and its members for their contribution over a GH¢100,000.00 charity work and a renovation works of a school building.