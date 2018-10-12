modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

Louis Vuitton Hails Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Louis Vuitton Hails Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing

Winner of the maiden edition of the Tailored African Fashion 2018 project, Kwaku Bediako , has received high praise from Louis Vuitton.

The project was organised by the African Fashion Fund in collaboration with Joy FM.

Kwaku Bediako, owner of the Chocolate Clothing brand visited Louis Vuitton, as part of his winning package. He is to familiarise himself with the operations of some luxury brands in Paris.

1011201874142 k5frj7u2h1 maisonlouisvuittonofmarinabaysingapore

According to a new report by Joy Online , Louis Vuitton and shortened LV, at the renowned French fashion house and luxury retail company received Kwaku Bediako by the Head of Talent, Millie de La Valette, who was impressed with Chocolate's men wear.

'Oh my god, this is beautiful,' she said as she admired the Chocolate product, pricing and the production of his clothing.

1011201874142 qvmxpcb543 3621483635579774230328905

'We have chocolate silver and chocolate gold and that's rose gold. The rose gold is very new and it targets those at the top. We are almost done with our factory which should be producing about 5000 pieces for the mass market,' Kwaku Bediako said during the visit.

'I think it is time we have like a Louis Vuitton Africa so we can have people who have the means, look very African yet luxurious,' Chocolate told Millie.

Kwaku Bediako was hopeful that after the visit, 'Something certainly might be cooking and from the kind words which show they were super impressed. With what we were doing, the future [is bright].'

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The start begins now, strive on your Goals.

By: Lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line