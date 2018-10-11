Ghana Post, GRA Digitize Customs Evaluation, Duty Payment System

Ghana Post in collaboration with GRA Customs Division has digitized the customs evaluation and duty payment process to promptly serve our customers nationwide.

The project is part of the automation of our courier services internal procedures and processes to increase the speed of transacting business ensure the security of goods, standardization of express services and swift delivery.

The digitization process took effect from 13th August 2018 at the General Post Office parcel holding centre and was officially launched 9th October 2018 as part of the World Post Day Celebrations.

The platform, which forms part of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report System (PAARS) of the National Single Window, will place the National Courier Service on the international stage and enhance government revenue generation.

It also affords all stakeholders the opportunity to track the clearance process at every stage in a very transparent manner, while reducing the human element.

With this new system, the cost of the parcel is made available to the customer through email, phone calls or text messages. The system also allows declarants, who are not satisfied with charges to appeal and subsequently call for a review.

The System is currently available only at the General Post Office parcel holding centre and is expected to be replicated at the Regional and other parcel holding post offices across the country.