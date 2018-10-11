President Akufo-Addo 'Worried' By Accra Mall Accident

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is disturbed by a ceiling collapse at Accra Mall, Thursday.

In a tweeted reaction to the accident, the president called for improved maintenance culture in the country.

The collapse of the ceiling at the Mall has left at least three people injured.

“I am disturbed to hear of the incident at the Accra Mall. Let us all work together to improve our maintenance culture. Speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted.

Parts of the ceiling at Electronic Hub of the mall tumbled, injuring patrons.

The incident occurred around the Apple Shop area of the mall towards the food court at exactly 11:59 an eyewitness said.

Scores were left running for their dear lives in what was believed to be a scary moment.

The identity of the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.