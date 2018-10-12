USD $97m Lost To CyberCrime This Year

Ghana has lost $97 million to cybercrime as of August 2018, Director of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service has said.

Dr Gustav Yankson disclosed this in Tamale during the regional sensitisation workshop on cybercrime as part of the cybersecurity awareness month celebration.

He said the issue of cybercrime is affecting Ghana’s economy and all efforts must be put in place to fight against the menace.

“Last year we lost $69 million to cyber criminals and this year as at August, we lost $97 million so it is very worrying and therefore there is the need for education to avoid this.

We lost this amount because we are not protecting ourselves online and a large part of this fraud is based on deception so if we are able to empower ourselves to prevent being deceived, the menace can be reduced by two thirds” he noted.

Addressing students at the Tamale Senior High School, Dr Yankon advised them to be careful of the type of friend requests they accept on social media especially on Facebook.

The gravity of the cybercrime, he said compelled the Ministry of Communications to embark on the Regional Sensitization Awareness Campaign among stakeholders and the youth in the Senior High Schools.

“The cybersecurity awareness creation month is very crucial due to the pace at which the young in our societies are exposed to the internet in recent times”.

Dr Yankson emphasised the need for everyone internet user to be aware of the risks to cyber-attacks.

He discouraged students from sharing critical information with strangers online including nude pictures, location and daily activities.

Dr Yankson mentioned the direction to pornographic sites, cyberbullying and online fraud as some of the threats children using the internet are exposed to.

He advised teachers and students on the importance of Cyber Hygiene practices to prevent them from falling victims to internet predators and also ensuring a safe digital Ghana.

“Let’s be careful with what we share with our students because the overexposure to the internet comes with consequences,” he advised.