A Distinguish Statue For A Murderous Evil King

The Belgian government and the royal family built a statue of Leopold II, the king responsible for the death of 10 million Africans, including women and children

History reveals that civilization began in Africa. There is no doubt that this information is an accurate fact. It’s neither because of early African agricultural settlements and the mystery of the pyramids in Egypt nor the intriguing facts about the ancient Timbuktu but rather there is no statue of an African king responsible for the death of any European.

Africans could have possibly made a giant mosquito statue to honour those mosquitoes that sent the early white explorers to their untimely grave but that will portray them as shallow minded people. Civilization started in Africa, so they are too intelligent do something like that.

Thus, the question we would like readers to answer is: How possible a country like Belgium that claims had the best universities and education in Europe does something like that? It's only a psychologist that could explain the reason some people do horrible things on earth without shame or remorse.

In fact, the building of a statue in honour of someone who had killed over ten million Africans, including women and children, doesn't only portray Belgium as barbaric but also uncivilized. From violence to greed, domination, the killing of Congolese and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba without remorse are some of the reasons today Belgium is one of the most hated countries in the world.

Last year, it appeared in the news that “The terror attacks in Belgium have reminded us of the urgent need to address illegal online hate speech,” said Vera Jourova, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.

That was when Jourova contacted the giant media, including 'Yahoo and Google' to remove what the European Union classified as hate speech against Belgium online.

“The social media, unfortunately, is one of the tools that terrorist groups use to radicalize young people and racist use to spread violence and hatred."

"This agreement is an important step forward to ensure that the internet remains a place of free and democratic expression, where European values and laws are respected,” added Vera Jourova.

It was a great effort by Vera Jourova who tries to make the internet a useful tool without hatred, yet knowing well that her efforts are fruitless attempt because the hate for Belgium is chronic and they are responsible. From the time of colonialism till this modern era, Belgium still repeats the same mistake they did.

Holland committed the most heinous crime, both physically and medically against mankind during the time of Apartheid in South Africa but learned from its past mistakes. They didn’t build any statue for P.W. Botha or any Dutch Apartheid leader. In fact, diplomatically, the Dutch government built a sort of friendly relation with affected countries as if nothing had happened or they did nothing wrong.

Another key factor worth to mention is the Dutch government's efforts to improve the integration of Muslims and the Dutch nationals, while many opposed the policies of Geert Wilders, the far-right Dutch politician, and hate campaigner, to prevent any bloodshed.

But Belgium's case is different. It's hard to understand how the Belgium government thinks. Terrorists are mostly Muslims from the Middle East and also from Africa. Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Somalia, and part of Sudan are all African Muslims. If one disrespects an African Christian or Christians generally, that doesn't bother them but if you disrespect an African Muslim or Muslims, they will let you pay.

The Koran tells them that it is a sin to discriminate against man, the reason the religion talks about brotherhood. It's shockingly and surprisingly that Belgium government still can't get the message. In Brussels is a statue of one that murdered thousands of Africans, including women and children.

That statue constantly reminds Africans that they are valueless, thus; these North African Muslims who feel their dignity have been soiled and degraded will let you pay no matter how long it takes.

In fact, if you go to Brussels one can see the demarcation of the ugly environments of the Muslim brotherhood communities and the Belgian nationals. For years, they have suffered so much discrimination without end. This is something they should understand since integration between even the Flemish and the Walloon is poor.

Their journalists even can't write about such things in the newspapers, the only news about American politics is read daily because they don't have anything significant of their own. Even programs shown on their television are American programs translated into the Netherlands.

The Belgium government doesn't care much to improve on integration to create a healthy environment between foreign nationals and the Belgians because when terror strikes it kills only innocent citizens. But things are changing at a very fast rate.

There will be a time the people will rise against the government as we are now witnessing in America. Let that stubborn heart of the Belgian government or the Royal Family prevent them from doing what is right and surely they will live to regret.

In fact, they have already regretted after the terrorist attacks but the significant question is: What have they learned from their mistakes and bad policies? We publish such articles not to create enmity but to point out how the authorities that claim they are fighting against crime support crime themselves.