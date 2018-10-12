modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | General News

Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Accra Mall Victims

Evans Annang - pulse.com.gh
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has wished victims of the roof collapse at the Accra Mall a speedy recovery.

He decried the accident and urged the authorities to improve our maintenance culture.

Earlier today, one person sustained serious injuries after the roof of the GAME Shop located within the Accra Mall caved in.

Accra Mall
An eyewitness narrated that the situation resulted in panic and fear.

Anxious workers at the center and hordes of shoppers ran helter-skelter for their lives.

Others who got trapped at the supermarket, have been aided and are currently receiving medical attention.

Check out the President's tweet below:

