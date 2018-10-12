Jail Delta Force Members And Throw The Keys Into The Sea

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said members of vigilante group Delta Forces should be jailed.

He said none of the members of the group that attacked Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei should go unpunished.

Kweku Baako admonished the Police to use the suspects as scapegoats by prosecuting them and if found guilty, justice should be allowed to take its full course on them.

Speaking on Peace FM, Kweku said: "We all believe in the rule of law, due process, or else I'd say the people who have been arrested should be sent to prison and the keys thrown away into the sea. We're tired. It's impunity of the highest order in the name of politics; party politics, it's too much Kwami . . . it's tiring discussing the same old matter everytime saying the same thing."

Over the weekend, Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

The ace journalist also said: "I would ask for the suspects to be imprisoned and the keys to the prison "thrown away under the sea".