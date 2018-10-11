Jumia MD Named Among Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria; 11 October 2018: The Managing Director of Jumia 's hotel and flight services; Omolara Adagunodo has been named among the top 100 tourism personalities in Nigeria 2018 by Travellers Magazine, the First Travel Magazine in West Africa published since 1996.

The compilation which is aimed at providing a database of "Who is who" in the tourism business in Nigeria also includes Otunba Olusegun Runsewe – DG, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker – DG, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information and Culture and Nike Okundaye – Nike Art Gallery.

Expressing her excitement at being named among the top 100 tourism personalities, Adagunodo said: "As Managing Director of Jumia's hotel and flight services, I and my team have been doing a lot to promote and advance the fortunes of Nigeria's tourism and hospitality industry. Over the past 6 years; we have worked with our hotel partners to offer our customers the best available rate, we recently partnered with Amadeus to launch the first Flight Marketplace in Africa and the Jumia Hospitality Report has become a key source of data for research."

Stressing the importance of the compilation, she added that the list will let people know the top personalities and players in the tourism industry and at the same time enable the government, foreign missions/bodies and others know whom to engage when it comes to tourism in Nigeria.

The list of Top 100 Tourism personalities comprises Elders, Pioneers, Online Travel Agencies, Association heads, Young Tourism Promoters and Nigerian Winners of Africa Travel 100 Women Award and Tour Operators award.