The Quark Aids-Ebola Healer Presidents

Kim Jong Un of North Korea and the ex-leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh

We have become used to the fact that out of every bad situation, many people take it as an opportunity to make money and the outbreak of Aids and Ebola in Africa experienced the same, by generating 'miracle curers' across the globe.

Some of the 'miracle healers' made Facebook profiles, claiming they had a vision from God or God revealed to them in a dream, promising victims that they have concoctions that would completely eradicate the disease.

Yahya Jammeh The Healer

Frankly speaking, a lot of Aids victims have fallen prey to fake and traditional healers who claim they could cure both Aids and Ebola. Surprisingly, among those who claim could cure Aids and Ebola, were the ex-president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, and Kim Jong-Un, the leader of North Korea.

In the year 2007, the former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, in front of a group of foreign diplomats, said he could cure Aids, adding that the treatment was revealed to him by his ancestors in a dream.

Jammeh, a former army colonel, turned democratic leader, with no medical training, was able to convince that a certain mixture of herbs and spices would cure the disease that has plagued Africa for decades.

Desperate people do desperate things they say. Despite that the UN envoy to the Gambia, Fadzai Gwaradzimba, was expelled from the Gambia, after a warning that the concoction had not been assessed by the international health community and advising patients to discontinue the treatment, some went for treatments.

At long last, some of the victims realized that their lives were cut short, and a deadly epidemic was prolonged, then three survivors of Yahya Jammeh's HIV/AIDS "cure," sued the former leader in a lawsuit filed in the nation's high court, seeking financial damages and the abuse of their human rights.

Kim Jong-Un The Healer

In another development, the Korean news agency announced that Kumdang-2 Injection developed by the Korea Pugang Pharmaceutic Co., Ltd is believed to be efficacious for different epidemics. The director of the company, Dr. Jon Sung Hun, said:

The researchers insert rare earth elements (REE) into insam (ginseng) by applying the micro-elementary fertilizers of REE to the fields of insam. Inside the herbal body of insam the REE had got combined with the saccharides into desired complex compounds.

According to North Korea, a study they made in Africa, revealed the Kundang-2Injection could completely cure “54% rate of diseases, and could also cure MERS, bird flu, and Ebola. But the North Korean scientist will not reveal the components of the medicine.

According to North Korea, it has succeeded where the greatest minds in science have failed, yet in this same country, the World Health Organization claimed that the population is struggling to combat diseases such as tuberculosis, and respiratory infections, which are among its most common causes of death.

Conclusion

It is obvious that the life of people at the moment doesn’t matter than money. The two world leaders were seen by the medical personnel and health institutions such as the World Health Organization as fake healers or individuals in possession of dangerous medicines not good for human beings.

Yet, what did the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control said about the trial of vaccines against Ebola in Africa, even though they haven’t been tested or guaranteed its safety from the manufacturers if they could cure, or result in serious health complications in the future?

Again how many times the World Health Organization did declare Congo Ebola-free, yet the disease keeps appearing periodically, that means the vaccination or the medicines aren’t working.

They are only using the Ebola victims as Guinea pigs to test the drugs which are generating huge profit for the pharmaceutical companies. The world is suffering today, not only because of unemployment, corruption, and crime, but also due to the simple lack of truth.

Where there is no truth, nobles, the wise, and the intelligent will fall and development will collapse. In whatever we do, we should give the truth a chance to reign and we shall really witness a beautiful world.