Akamba has not apologise to Akufo-Addo, will not do that - Akamba's Team 

Joshua Akamba

The Campaign Team of the opposition National Democratic Congress's National Organiser hopeful, Joshua Akamba have refuted media reports suggesting that their boss has apologized to President Akufo-Addo for inciting Tempane Senior High School students to speak against him on the Free SHS policy implementation.

The Campaign Team's statement is in reaction to a news item published by some online portals, Thursday, October 11, 2018, claiming that Akamba's Campaign Team have rendered an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for unethical acts and incitement against the President and the Free SHS Policy.

The story was captioned, "Akamba's campaign team apologises for any incitement against president Akufo-Addo and the Free SHS"

According to the news "The national campaign team of Mr. Joshua Akamba writes to render an unqualified apology to President Akufo Addo and Ghanaians for the unethical acts and incitement against the President and the Free SHS Policy at the Tempane Senior High School on our recent campaign tour in the Upper East Region".

The the news added "We have taken sober reflections on the incident and find it regrettable and highly unfortunate, hence we find it appropriate to release this statement".

But in a statement signed by the Akamba's campaign team secretary, Comrade Ridwan and copied to the media indicated "Our attention has been drawn to the fact that there is someone with the name Samuel Asamoah Adinkra parading himself as a National Campaign Coordinator to JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA'S Campaign Team".

The statement added "The Official Campaign Team of Joshua Hamidu Akamba does not know anyone or has ever deal with anybody with such name".

The statement emphasized that the allegations leveled against Joshua Akamba were untrue, take fraudulent and propaganda and therefore urged the general public to ignore such news circulating on social media.

However, Joshua Akamba has vowed not to apologize to President Akufo-Addo and he is even demanding a commendation from the MPP government.

The statement reaffirmed "JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA has not and will not make any attempt of apologising to the President, Nana Addo for he has not done anything wrong that will warrant such an apology".

A viral video capturing Mr Akamba inciting some students at Tempane High School, against the president has generated mixed reactions. The video saw the politician describe as despicable what he saw at the school. He was slammed and asked to apologise but he refused saying: "Did you see the skins of the students? It’s such a shame.

Mr Akamaba was heard telling students of Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region that president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government must be blamed for bed bug attacks in their school.

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, promising them their headache will be over by 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He was also seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.

Even animals are not treated the way these students are being treated. Some of the students were chasing me and crying asking for just GHC1 to buy food.

As a result, the headmaster of the Tempane SHS, Dominic Ndegu Amolale has been suspended by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Ndegu Amolale received his suspension letter Saturday morning with an instruction to handover the management of the school to Upper East Regional GES Director to allow for investigations into the incident.

Below is the full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RE: AKAMBA'S CAMPAIGN TEAM APOLOGISES FOR ANY INCITEMENT AGAINST PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO AND THE FREE SHS

Our attention has been drawn to the fact that there is someone with the name Samuel Asamoah Adinkra parading himself as a National Campaign Coordinator to JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA'S Campaign Team.

The Official Campaign Team of Joshua Hamidu Akamba does not know anyone or has ever deal with anybody with such name.

Members of the general public and the Media are advised to treat any statements with the above caption as Fake, Fraudulent and Propagandist.

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA has not and will not make any attempt of apologising to the President, Nana Addo for he has not done anything wrong that will warrant such an apology.

Infact the fact of the matter is that Joshua Hamidu Akamba is expecting a commendation from the government for bringing to their attention the unhealthy condition of the Students of Tempane SHS following the video going rounds on various social media platforms with the National Organiser Hopefull of the NDC Joshua Hamidu Akamba.

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA is committed and will remain committed to issues of National Interest and will at all time speak to matters that has tendency of bringing the name of the nation into disrepute.

The Campaign Team will not be disrupted with such propaganda tactics to divert our attention on the task ahead, we are therefore focus and commitmented to ensuring that Joshua Hamidu Akamba win and win Massively the National Organiser Position of the NDC and progress to win and win Massively the 2020 Election.

Be SMART

TEAM AKAMBA

Signed!

Comrade Ridwan

(Secretary to TEAM AKAMBA)

Source: Daniel Kaku