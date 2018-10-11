Kennedy Agyapong Loses Round One Against Anas

A High Court sitting in Accra has declined an application by Kennedy Agyapong seeking to dismiss the GHS 25 million defamation suit against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Court also held that the writ filed by Anas does not in any way violate the constitutional rights of Mr. Agyapong as no relevant legal points have been raised to substantiate that claim.

Mr. Agyapong claimed that the wearing of a mask and the concealment of Anas’ identity breached his constitutional rights under article 33 of the Constitution.

The Court directed Anas to furnish Mr. Agyapong with a more detailed address in 10 days as the current address provided is not sufficient.

The Court noted that Anas uses North Labone Crescent, while Kweku Baako, who also lives there, describes it as North Labone Estates in a writ he filed at the Supreme Court.

The Court further directed Mr. Agyapong to file his statement of defence within 14 days.

Mr. Agyapong had filed an application seeking to dismiss Anas' lawsuit on the basis that the writ was incompetent, that it did not disclose Anas’ address, that even the address provided by Anas was not his address, and that he did not live there, and finally that the writ breached his constitutional right as a person.