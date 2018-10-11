NABCO Saboteurs Will Be Dealt With - DCE Warns



The Techiman North District Assembly has held an orientation programme for over 200 recruits under the government’s Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO).

The President, earlier this year, launched the NABCO programme in Kumasi as an employment initiative targeted at employing 100,000 unemployed graduates in the country.

Addressing the participants at the Conference Hall of the Assembly’s, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr. Peter Mensah, urged the selected trainees to demonstrate a high level of integrity, discipline and honesty in their line of duty.

The programme, according to the DCE, has been designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation, while providing jobs for the youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find employment.

He stated that the programme was non-political and that people who are into the system to sabotage the programme would be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

He called on the beneficiaries to see the job offer as an opportunity to establish themselves well within the engagement period, and, if possible, secure for themselves permanent job placements within the period.

Speaking on behalf of the Member of Parliament, Mr. Ernest Adarkwa, emphasised that the initiative was to provide training and job opportunity to the unemployed youth in the district, adding that the beneficiaries should work at bringing development to the area.

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years, and are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

The modules under the programme are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.