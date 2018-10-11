National House Of Chiefs Condemn Politics Of Insults, Vigilantism

The National House of Chiefs has described as worrying, the use of insulting language among political leaders in the country.

They fear the growing trend if not checked, may impact negatively on the peace the nation enjoys currently.

The House of Chiefs also expressed concern over the increasing activities of political vigilante groups and called on the authorities to disband same.

President of the House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede the fourteenth, who was addressing the 2018 3rd General Meeting of the House in Kumasi, said these developments do not auger well for Ghana’s development.

“Insults are growing and are being escalated to presidential levels. More worrying are calls for the formation of vigilante groups. This do not auger well for peace, unity, or for development. Our youth are crying for jobs, let's join hands, work hard, plan and innovate in order to build our nation's wealth and abandon what looks like a fight over the control of our limited resources,” he added.

Togbe Afede made the remark on the back of recent chaos caused by some members of NPP vigilante group, Delta Force which lead to the truncation of a meeting by Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei .

There was confusion in the Tafo-Pankrono Constituency of the Ashanti Region last week when the Delta Force members prevented the MP from going ahead with a meeting with his constituents.

Dr. Akoto Osei has been accused by the Delta Force members in his constituency of neglect and failed promises of securing them jobs prior to the 2016 general elections.

The action has been widely condemned.

Despite the widespread condemnations of such violent acts, similar incidents of violence persist in various parts of the country.

2 Delta Force members remanded over Tafo Pankrono confusion

Two of the Delta Force members known to be NPP polling station executives, were subsequently arrested by the police and were remanded by a Kumasi Circuit Court to re-appear on October, 24 2018.