Rebecca Akufo-Addo Renovates And Equips Braille Production Centre

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has, through her Rebecca Foundation, renovated and fully equipped the Braille Production Centre, in Accra, by replacing outdated and faulty equipment at the Centre.

The renovated Centre, also known as the Braille Press, estimated at GH¢145,000.00 would help increase access to Braille books.

This would significantly aid the teaching and learning of the visually impaired students, especially, in learning Grammar, Languages, Mathematics and Science.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is also the Patron of the School for the Blind, in Akropong Akwapim, has through the renovation, brought to an end, the usual delays in the supply of Braille textbooks and other learning materials for the visually impaired.

The renovation exercise, executed under the Special Projects Initiative of the Rebecca Foundation, was supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A statement issued by the Office of the First Lady, on Wednesday, stated that the Project was undertaken in line with the Foundation's strategic initiative to improve, in a sustainable manner, inclusion and access to quality education for all school going children in Ghana.

It said the lack of adequate supply of Braille textbooks that had hitherto plagued the teaching and learning of persons with visual impairment, had been caused by the lack of equipment at the Braille Production Centre.

'Braille is an extremely important tool for visually impaired people to become literate and a critical component that supports educational advancement and increases employment prospects, the statement explained.

Mrs. Akosua Newman, Operations Director of the Rebecca Foundation, who on behalf of the First Lady, handed over the Facility to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, managers of the Braille Press, asked them to judiciously use the facility so as to maximise the opportunities it held for the visually impaired.

The Centre is jointly supervised by the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service' Special Education Unit, and some not for profit organisations that are currently working to improve education for persons with visual and other reading and writing impairments.

GNA