Science And Technical Universities Would Help Develop The Country

The Vice Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor Smile Dzisi, said Technical Universities have the capacity to produce graduates with the requisite skills that would help speed up the development of the country.

Prof. Dzisi who was speaking at a media soiree organized by the University said technical and vocational universities helped students to acquire practical skills and hands on training, which enables them to do things for themselves right after school and be able to fit in the job market.

According to Prof. Dzisi, many newly developed countries such as China, India and Singapore were able to achieve such success through improvement in technical and vocational education.

In such countries, science and technical universities were oversubscribed by students than the traditional universities.

She expressed her appreciation for the support of the media to the University and urged the media personnel in Eastern Region to continue to support the University.

Mr Agyemang Boateng, Head of Research and innovation Department of KTU, said his department was sourcing for funds from individuals and organizations in and outside the country to promote the work of the department.

Mr Boateng said funds from government for research were not enough to support the work of the department. GNA

By Nathashia Arthur/Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA