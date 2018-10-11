Kejetia’s Verification, Validation Exercise Not Allocation

The chairman of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Validation Oversight Committee, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, Amoamaghene, has stated that the ongoing verification and validation exercise does not constitute allocation of stores to traders.

He said allocation of stores would be done after the committee has successfully dealt with the validation of store owners and tenants.

The Amoamanghene made the statement on Monday after an appraisal meeting of the committee, which suspended its operations on October 2 for a review of the exercise, which commenced on September 19.

The temporary postponement was to allow the Validation Oversight committee to review the exercise done so far and discuss challenges and the way forward.

The Committee convinced itself that all is set for the second phase of the verification and validation exercise after they had a successful exercise in the initial stage.

Nana Agyenim Boateng explained that the exercise is for the purposes of identifying true owners and tenants of shops and that, about 40,000 traders have so far been registered against 8,112 original shop owners, according to KMA records.

He also said a total of about 25,000 shops would be constructed on completion of the Phase Two of the Kejetia redevelopment project in three years time.

The committee's chairman said additional names which find themselves in the register would not be tolerated.

According to the Amoamanghene, the review had indicated that some of the owners and tenants did not have title deeds to the property they claim ownership to and pleaded with the traders not to do anything untoward to undermine the transparency of the exercise in order not to drag the name of the Presidency and Otumfuo into disrepute.

The Committee has since Monday resumed validation exercise to capture traders on L-Shape (A&B) Block A, B and C.

On Tuesday October 9, 2018, those on MLS, TSS, Mr. Franco and trading caterers were verified, while those on KS, KSE, MA, KC, KCB and PCT would be verified on Wednesday October 10, 2018.

There will be a mop up exercise on Thursday October 11, 2018.