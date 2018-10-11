Government To Engage More Graduates

Aside the 90,000 jobs created through Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), the government has granted financial clearance to some institutions to employ 64,809 more people by the end of the year.

The sectors, which received the financial clearance, were health, education, police service, other security services, agricultural extension service, local government, and the Afforestation Department under the Forestry Commission.

In the health sector, 24,033 people are expected to be employed, while about 9,500 people are to be employed in the educational sector. The police service is to recruit 4,000, with other security services recruiting 3,527.

The agriculture and local government sectors are expected to also recruit 2,700 and 1,049 people respectively, while the Afforestation Department under the Forestry Commission would employ 20,000 people.

“This would solve the unemployment problem among graduates in the country, and deliver on the goal of transforming and bringing efficiency to the public sector,” Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister-designate for Information, revealed at a news conference in Accra yesterday.

The Minister opined that the jobs created forms part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's aim to deepen its job creation initiatives in the private and public sectors to revive the Ghanaian economy, and return it to a stable footing.

He explained that the extent of the unemployment challenge created within the last eight years means more people are still searching for jobs.

“The Akufo-Addo government would execute programmes aimed at stimulating the creation of more jobs and improving economic activities.”

The Minister also used the opportunity to update the media on the 'One District One factory' project (1D1F) and the NABCO.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that eighteen factories had been accredited so far, and an additional 50 are to be accredited before the end of this year.

He said the project has seen about 10 financial institutions committing as much as GH¢4.43 billion in loanable funds to it.

They include the GCB Bank, which gave GH¢1 billion, and the Universal Merchant Bank, which gave GH¢440 million.

The United Bank for Africa gave GH¢880 million, while the Agricultural Development Bank also gave GH¢200 million.The EXIM Bank gave GH¢1.76 billion, with Ecobank Ghana giving GH¢150 million.

On NABCO, he said that 90,000 beneficiaries had already accepted their postings, and that the 10,000 remaining beneficiaries are expected to complete their acceptance in the coming weeks and would be at post before the end of the year.

The President is programmed to commission them to start work before the end of October, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.