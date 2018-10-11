Election Of IGP Is The Only Way To Clean Police

A security expert has called for an independent Ghana Police Service which will have the power to elect its own Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Adam Bonaa said this makes it easy for the Service to work as a team to fight crime and ensure people’s lives and property are protected.

The CEO of Security Warehouse Limited believes just like in US, UK, Kenya, the president can make recommendations leaving the police to make the final decision as to who they will elect as their IGP.

His comments follow the extension of the contract of the retired Deputy IGP, Commissioner of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, by the president Wednesday.

Joy News is learning of some bickering among the top rank of the Service following the award of the one-year contract.

COP Oppong-Boanuh was appointed to the position of Deputy IGP about two weeks to his retirement.

This raised questions, with some speculating it might be part of efforts to compel or convince the president to give him an extension.

But Mr Bona said he is not surprised with the contract extension because such requests are always granted in the Service.

He is, however, baffled with the president’s action.

Adam Bona

“I am not sure why it was done but we need to ask questions to know why this is happening at this time. He could have been appointed for strategic reasons because 2019 is going to be a campaign season and the IGP will be retiring in the same year,” he said.

He said the president is concerned with consistency in the country’s security hence the decision.

According to him, the onus now lies on the IGP, David Apeatu and his deputy to work together to ensure that the rank and file understand what their core mandates are as police officers.

Mr Bona suspects COP Oppong-Boanuh is likely to be promoted when Mr David Apeatu’s is due for retirement in August 2019.