Special Prosecutor Probes Frances Essiam

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has begun investigations into allegations of financial impropriety against CEO of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Frances Essiam.

The embattled finance manager Julius Opuni Asamoah petitioned the office of special prosecutor over alleged procurement breaches involving Madam Essiam.

The energy ministry and state enterprises commission early this year set up a committee to investigate allegations of mismanagement at the cylinder manufacturing company.

But, six months after the probe, the findings are yet to be made public.

Julius Opuni Asamoah has escalated the matter to the Special Prosecutor alleging that the chief executive officer asked him to approve as protocol 400kg LPG cylinders for Nana Amoako an MP and a board member which he declined.

This he said led to a disagreement between himself and Madam Essiam which subsequently led to his dismissal from office.

Again, Mr Asamoah alleged a number of transactions allegedly conducted by the CEO’s office contravened section 92 of the public procurement Act.

The special prosecutor indicated that the allegations listed must be investigated since there are no records to show that the CEO did not follow procurement procedures.

Having received the petition, the Special Prosecutor has promised to investigate the matter.

Martin Amidu has assured the facts and evidence gathered will be studied, and the office will inform the petitioner about the next line of action to take.

Mr Asamoah later told Joy News the office of the special prosecutor has requested for evidence to back his claims.

“I realized there were a lot of procurement breaches and I decided to check on all payments to check on whether we followed the procedures. I was told the approvals were received from the Energy Ministry but I later realized it was false.

“Looking at the infractions I didn’t want a situation where I will be called before the Public Accounts Committee to grill me,” he said.