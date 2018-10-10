Fiifi Essandoh Writes : An Action

Deep in the night, a bird flew into her room. It was a beautiful bird with many colours. It began to sing the favourite song of the lass. She really had a lot of admiration for the bird. She enjoyed melodious songs from the bird. It was such a delight to watch as it sang the whole night. Her parents enjoyed the music all night long. Everyone in the house enjoyed the best song ever heard on earth from this beautiful creature of God. Much as the young Emmanuella was afraid, she loved to listen and keep listening to the music of the bird. Everyone listened to this bird's song till early in the morning.

It kept singing. The mother rushed to the child's room early in the morning thinking why would the child sing but never showed interest in music. She knew the child could play the organ very well and had curved the name for herself in that field aside being academically good. She kept knocking but her daughter was fast asleep. She opened the door and saw this beautiful bird singing. This bird had a small lense on the eye, coloured feathers and sweet voice. It was about finishing the hymn in Methodist Hymn Book numbered 99.

Emmanuella's mother was shocked and could not move an inch seeing this bird sing. She was speechless as she stood more than an hour admiring a gift from God and listening to the sweetest melody ever. She rushed to call the husband after enjoying music sang by the bird. As soon as the husband got to the scene, he asked," is it real?" The bird responded, "yes sir, it is real." The man became soo happy to the extent of dancing the whole day to the bird's song.

As he was dancing, he had hatched a plan to make money out of the singing bird. The wife quickly prepared food for the bird and it ate. When it was done eating, it took a shower and slept the whole day. When Emmanuella woke up, she saw her new friend sleeping and snoring. She laughed and was very happy. After all, she was on vacation and needed someone to keep her in company since all her siblings were very busy doing one thing or the other. She was set to entertain herself with this bird.

When the bird woke up, Emmanuella inquired of where the bird was coming from. It answered her in a song.

It said, "I am from Nyimpayekrom. In our kingdom, we sing to glorify our Maker and people who really do things that touches our heart. You came to our house last three weeks. When you came, you brought us some banana and prayed that, you would like to sing like the birds you have heard in the forest. Since you said that, I followed you and got to know that, this is where you stay. I am here to teach you how to sing so that you can sing more than I do one day."

Emmanuella was much more grateful to this perfect creature of God. The bird taught Emmmanuella how to sing and in less than a year, she became the best musician the world has ever heard of.

I know you would be asking for the lesson.

The lesson is simple. What are you doing today to touch the lives of other? You can sing very well but you have not helped people to sing like you. You know how to write, teach, preach and what have you. Have you imparted the lives of people around you? Your action is everything. Let's give ourselves out to quality service and avail ourselves for others to tap some good things in us. When you teach or help someone today, you have done it for yourself.

Whatever it is, be the one that will always be there for others. Have a lovely day.