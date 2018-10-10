Let’s Unit To Fight Against Fake Products – CDA Consult

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has initiated a multi-stakeholder platform to dissuade the patronage of fake electrical products and electronic appliances in the country.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of the CDA Consult explained that the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products in the country “is on the increase, and as a nation we need concerted efforts to deal with the problem.

“Ghana is gradually becoming fertile market for counterfeit electrical products. We need a national campaign to fight the proliferation of fake electrical products”.

Mr Ameyibor, stated during interaction with a cross section of media personnel and some stakeholders in Accra to update them on the campaign dubbed; “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliances”.

“We must all join the holistic campaign to sensitize the public against the usage of counterfeit electrical products,” Mr Ameyibor asserted.

He explained that the usage of counterfeit electrical products is a major contributor to the rampant fire outbreaks in the country, therefore “the urgent need to support State institutions in public education on the dangers associated with patronage of counterfeit electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor said the CDA Consult as part of the soliciting for broader stakeholder involvement in the campaign is collaborating with public institutions, including the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Standards Authority, Services Merchandize Limited, security agencies, and the media.

The CDA Consult Executive Director said the campaign focuses on equipping public officials, procurement officers, the general public with basic information to recognize fake electrical items at first sight.

It also seeks to ensure that officials take stiffer actions against dealers in counterfeit electrical products; and also equip electricians and retailers to be able to distinguish between fake electrical products from genuine ones.

Mr Ameyibor said: “CDA Consult is creating the platform and building the necessary forces against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products. We are focusing on raising awareness among the public regarding counterfeiting.

“We are creating a platform to expose the public to the main consequence of using sub-standards electrical products and electronic appliances – fire outbreaks and/or corporal harms like electrocution, loss of properties, accidents and death”.

He said the national campaign against the proliferation and use of counterfeit electrical products also aim at discouraging the patronage of counterfeit electrical products and to direct taste towards genuine electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor explained along the side the workshop and exhibition organised for stakeholders, each region develops a strategic roadmap to sensitize the public at the regional and district levels against patronage of counterfeit electrical products.

He said regional survey is also conducted as part of the campaign gather empirical data on the regional impact of the counterfeit electrical products.

The Anti-counterfeiting educational campaign is being undertaking by the CDA Consult throughout the ten regional capital and 150 districts capitals.

Meanwhile Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, an Engineer at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) disclosed that the unauthenticity of some electrical products, cannot be guaranteed.

He noted that some of the products on the market had failed value and quality tests by the Authority and called on the public to avoid patronage of these fake products.

Mr Akpaloo said counterfeiters are not concerned about user’s safety and therefore do not conform to any safety regulations and labelling requirements.

On how to stop the supply chain and protect customers from potential harm, he advised consumers to purchase from manufacturers’ authorised distributors and retailers.

Mr Akpaloo also asked that labels and packaging be scrutinised for authentic marking and also to question bargains because it helps to compare the price of products to similar products at different retailer.

The GSA Engineer Commended CDA Consult for setting the stage for broader stakeholder engagement to deal with counterfeiters in the country.