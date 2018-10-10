Italian Interior Minister, Salvini Threatened Germans With Deportations: "We Will Close The Airports"

Is Bavaria planning a deportation flight to Italy? The authorities deny. But Italy's Interior Minister Salvini explains as a precaution: It will not work. German interior minister, Horst Seehofer's refugee agreement is also on hold.

Italy's right-wing populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatens Germany again because of refugee policy. He announced to prevent the landing of unauthorized aircraft with deported immigrants from Germany. We will close the airports as we closed the ports, said Salvini.

Whether and when there are these deportation flights, however, is unclear. The Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera” reported on Sunday about alleged plans for a German flight involving 40 migrants. This is expected on Thursday at the airport Rome Fiumicino. The German press agency had also learned at Munich airport that Bavaria was preparing a collective deportation to Italy on its own for the coming days.

However, a spokesman for the Bavarian State Office for Asylum and Repatriation denied: There is no own charter flight this week. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior also said that in the next few days no return flight to Italy is planned.

Refugee agreement with Italy is on ice

If someone in Berlin or Brussels thinks about dumping dozens of migrants with unauthorized charter flights in Italy, he should know that no airport is and will not be available, Salvini said in a statement.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meanwhile told the German newspaper "Welt am Sonntag" that Salvini only wants to sign the refugee agreement if Germany supports Italy's asylum position in the EU, but the affected governments must come together to solve this problem.

The two countries had agreed that Germany would send back to Italy migrants who have already applied for asylum in Italy. As compensation, Germany commits to accepting for each rejected migrants a migrants taken from distress. The refugee agreement is not yet signed because the Italian interior minister, Salvini calls for further concessions.

Italy wants to revise Dublin agreement

Italy wants the revision of the Dublin regulation and a reorganization of the EU naval mission "Sophia" in the Mediterranean. For the Dublin system, Italy wants to ensure that there is an automatic distribution of migrants in the EU. So far, they have to go through their asylum procedure in the country, where they first entered the soil of the EU. In the case of "Sophia" Italy insists that not all the refugees arrested are brought to Italy.

Germany's readmission agreements with several countries are part of a compromise in the grand coalition that ended a week-long dispute between the two German Political Parties, CDU and the CSU over the refoulement of refugees at the border in early July. These are people who are being picked up at the German-Austrian border and have already applied for asylum in other countries.