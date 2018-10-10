Saudi and Tunisia air forces hold joint exercises

Saudi officers walk past F-15 fighter jets, bombs and missiles at the King Salman airbase in Riyadh on January 25, 2017. By FAYEZ NURELDINE (AFP)

Tunisia's air force is holding its first joint exercises with Saudi forces as part of a bilateral training programme, the Tunisian government said Wednesday.

Training "to increase the combat readiness of pilots and exchange experiences in the fields of logistics and technical support" began Monday at a military base in Bizerte in northern Tunisia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The exercises will run until Friday and are limited to "exchanges of experiences, training and logistics", it said.

Tunisia joined a military alliance launched by Saudi Arabia in late 2015, but it is not active in the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen since March the same year.