NPP Gov’t Deceiving Ghanaians With New Jobs Figures

The Minority in Parliament is questioning the number of jobs government claims to have created.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced on Tuesday that government had given financial clearance for the creation of some 145,000 jobs.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah assured that the government remains committed to increasing job opportunities both in the private and public sectors to address the growing unemployment rate.

“About 24,000 health workers, over 9, 500 educational workers, 4,000 for the Police Service, 3,500 for other security agencies, 2700 agriculture extension officers. About 1,049 local government workers, 20,000 for afforestation and approximately 100,000 for the Nation Builders Corps.”

“All of these 145,000 that have received financial clearance is expected to be at the post before the end of this year, 2018. The extent of the unemployment challenge created within the last eight years means more people are still looking for jobs out there. Government is cognizant of that, and the government will continue with actions that are aimed at creating more opportunities for them even as we improve economic conditions and government finances.”

The Deputy Ranking Member on Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee, Richard Quashigah, however, indicated that most of the jobs touted by the government are mainly jobs that have become available due to the retirement of others, thus cannot be termed as real new jobs.

“He talked about security services representing a certain figure and police recruitment representing another figure. I think they all belong to the same category. People have gone on retirement, and we are only replacing these so you cannot say you have created jobs. Job creation is when a new job opportunity is given to an unemployed person.”

As part of moves to address the high unemployment rate in the country, the government introduced the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCO) which is expected to create 100,000 jobs in seven sectors of the economy including Health, Education, Agriculture, and ICT.

The programme, which will be managed by the office of the President, will focus on alleviating shortfalls in public service delivery.

It is expected to create jobs for unemployed graduates in each district of the country, and the graduates will reportedly be engaged for three years.

Nana Addo pledges more jobs for youth

President Akufo Addo had earlier indicated that the government is exploring other alternatives to create jobs for the country's youth.

Launching the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCO), the President indicated it would accelerate the government's goal of job creation for the youth through the implementation of government's flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, among others.

“Government's commitment to job creation will not end here but will be accelerated through the implementation of our flagship programmes of One district, one factory; One village, one dam and the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs. We are also creating an enabling economic environment for the private sector to thrive. We should drive in investment, foreign and domestic and thereby help create jobs.”

'Over 1 million jobs created'

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah had earlier said the government had so far facilitated the creation of over one million jobs.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the jobs, which are mainly in the formal sector, had helped reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister said the government would create more job opportunities.

“The government has made significant strides in addressing unemployment in Ghana. Between January 2017 and March 2018, the government has facilitated the creation of 1, 960,404 jobs and this happened within the formal economy,” he said.

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana