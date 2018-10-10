Dromo Foundation, Martin Hayford Outreach Hold Health Screening

The Dromo Foundation in collaboration with the Martin Hayford Outreach International has organised a free health screening, medication and blood donation exercise for residents of Ablekuma and surrounding communities in Accra.

The Exercise which was under the theme, 'Save a soul', was organised to stock the 37 Military Hospital's blood bank with blood and educate the participants on their health status.

The two organisations coordinated the exercise in partnership with the 37 Military Hospital and Easyworld Foundation.

The exercise had participants screened on the eye and varied health disorders including Prostrate Cancer, Malaria, Hepatitis B, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Diabetes, and Hypertension.

Naa Dromo Ollennu, President of the Dromo Foundation told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the exercise was an annual event by the Foundation to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the public.

She said the desire of the Foundation was to reach out to people who were less privileged in the society.

She said the Foundation supported the healthcare and education of children, adding that there had been a time when funds had been gathered to conduct a surgery on a child; however, there was delay in the surgery because the Hospital demanded for four pints of blood that the Foundation could not produce.

'For instance, the Foundation faced a similar problem when it collaborated with the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation to pay for a surgery to be conducted on little Clement Quaison, a boy who had a growth at the internal and external part of his heart and hand', she said.

Naa Dromo said the Foundation therefore realised how critical the demand and use of blood was at health facilities and decided to help stock the blood bank through its yearly medical outreach programmes.

She said the Foundation was told that the 37 Military hospital needed 800 pints of blood every day but only gets an average of 101, which wasn't enough for the day to day running of the hospital.

Mr Martin Hayford, Founder of the Martin Hayford Outreach appealed to nongovernmental organisations, individuals and institutions to extend support to the Foundation to reach its goal of touching lives of children especially in health and education.

He noted that the biggest challenge of the Foundation had been funds to carry out its projects, which made it impossible to support many children that needed immediate health attention.

Mr Kwasi Yeboah, A Nurse with the Korlebu Teaching Hospital and Easyworld Foundation said the most detected problems during the health screening exercise were eye problems, and lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.

He said free medication including drugs for malaria, bodily pains, and anaemia were administered to the participants while others were also referred to the hospital to seek medical care.

Easyworld Foundation is a nongovernmental organisation with an association of a group of health personnel including doctors, nurses, dieticians, physiotherapists, laboratory technicians, and pharmacists and occasionally organises medical outreaches to support communities.

The exercise was sponsored by the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, Bethel Logistics, Real Vine Fruit Juice, Longdone Restaurants, V-Candy Outlook, Bead Craft and Training Institute, Voltic Mineral Water, Mountain Missions, Dromo Kitchen, Desire Salon, Christ lives International School, and the Church of New Beginning.